Dwayne Harris: Enters market with clean bill of health
Prior to his release Thursday, Harris (foot) passed a physical with the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Harris had cap hits of a $4.05 million each of the next two seasons, so the Giants opted to cut ties with a player who was little more than a special-team option in 2016 and 2017. He also didn't play beyond Week 5 last year due to a fractured foot, but his health won't be an issue as he searches for another home, per Raanan. Wherever he lands, Harris' role likely won't extend beyond what he performed for the Giants of late.
