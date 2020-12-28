The Football Team waived Haskins on Monday.
The writing seemed to be on the wall after Haskins' poor performance during last weekend's loss to the Panthers (154 passing yards, three turnovers) led to his being demoted to the No. 3 role for a second time this season, but it's nonetheless surprising to see a first-round pick receive such a short tenure. Just 20 months ago, Washington selected the former Ohio State star 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins has started 16 games in his career, a sample size equivalent to a full season. In that span, he has just 2,804 passing yards, a 60 percent completion ratio, a 12:14 TD:INT and 6.3 yards per attempt. Any team that claims Haskins off waivers would inherit his fully-guaranteed $4.3 million salary over the next two years.
