The Steelers are reportedly poised to sign Haskins, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Per the report, the 2019 first-rounder, who was let go by Washington in December, is meeting with Pittsburgh's coaches, and "if all goes well, a deal will be hammered out." The team currently has Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph under contract for the 2021 campaign and adding Haskins to the mix would give the Steelers a player with some upside to develop behind the 38-year-old Roethlisberger, who's tentatively expected back next season.