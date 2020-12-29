Haskins passed through waivers unclaimed Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haskins had a tumultuous first two seasons as a professional, much of it self-inflicted. In his 16-game sample on the field with Washington -- including 13 starts -- he completed 60.1 percent of his 444 passes for 2,804 yards (6.3 YPA), 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Haskins also didn't contribute much on the ground (40 carries for 147 yards and one TD) and lost five of his 12 fumbles. While he's unlikely to get a chance with another NFL team so late in the season, some organizations have already shown interest in the 23-year-old signal-caller, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
