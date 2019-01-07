Dwayne Haskins: NFL bound

Haskins announced via his Twitter that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 2019 class now has its true No.1 quarterback with Haskins' decision to declare following his redshirt sophomore season. He enjoyed a record-setting season as Ohio State's starter in 2018 with a 70.0 completion percentage to go with 50 passing touchdowns and 4,831 yards. Unlike many past Ohio State signal-callers, Haskins is a true pro-style quarterback who can make all the throws and can process information quickly. Haskins (6-3, 220) also has the size and arm strength to project well at the next level. The knocks on Haskins could be lack of track record (14 starts) and some shakiness that occurs when the play breaks down and pressure bears down on him. Because it's such a thin quarterback class and because Haskins is so far above the rest as of right now, he will be the most scrutinized player in the upcoming draft. Still, Haskins has tools and talent that are worth betting on and he's still scratching the surface of his immense potential.