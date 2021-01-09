Haskins will visit the Panthers on Monday, independent NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
Haskins was cut loose by Washington after playing the past two seasons with the team. The exploratory visit could potentially turn into a signing for the quarterback, who completed 60.1 percent of his 444 passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his time in Washington.
