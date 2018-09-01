Dwayne Washington: Cut by Lions

The Lions waived Washington on Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After missing a good portion of the preseason slate, Washington racked up 110 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 26 touches Thursday, but the outing wasn't enough to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The 2016 seventh-rounder will now look for employment elsewhere, whether it's via the waiver system or on a practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jerick-mckinnon.jpg

    Preseason Trade Chart

    You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...

  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...