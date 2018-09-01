Dwayne Washington: Cut by Lions
The Lions waived Washington on Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After missing a good portion of the preseason slate, Washington racked up 110 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 26 touches Thursday, but the outing wasn't enough to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The 2016 seventh-rounder will now look for employment elsewhere, whether it's via the waiver system or on a practice squad.
More News
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Produces in preseason finale•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: No action Friday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Clawing for roster spot•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Fails to impress in sophomore season•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Inactive in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...