Dwayne Washington: Heading to New Orleans

Washington has signed with the Saints' practice squad, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Washington was the odd-man-out of a crowded backfield in Detroit even after racking up 110 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 26 touches in Thursday's preseason finale. He'll now join the Saints' practice squad where he'll compete to join the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories