Dwayne Washington: Heading to New Orleans
Washington has signed with the Saints' practice squad, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was the odd-man-out of a crowded backfield in Detroit even after racking up 110 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 26 touches in Thursday's preseason finale. He'll now join the Saints' practice squad where he'll compete to join the active roster.
More News
-
Dwayne Washington: Cut by Lions•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Produces in preseason finale•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: No action Friday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Clawing for roster spot•
-
Lions' Dwayne Washington: Fails to impress in sophomore season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...