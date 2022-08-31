The Saints released Washington on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Washington signed a one-year deal with the Saints in April and initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been let go just one day later. The 28-year-old running back hasn't garnered a substantial offensive role since his rookie season in Detroit, but he was a solid special teams player across all four of his campaigns in New Orleans.
