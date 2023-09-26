Denver reverted Washington to its practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Washington was elevated to the active roster for the second time this season Week 3 and saw all of his work on special teams, logging 21 snaps. He doesn't appear to be an offensive option for the Broncos while Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin are all healthy. Denver can elevate Washington from the practice squad once more this season before they'd need to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to play.