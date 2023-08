Washington was added to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Washington failed to make it through final roster cuts, but he will remain in Denver nonetheless. He spent his previous five seasons in New Orleans, so his releationship with head coach Sean Payton was likely beneficial in the team's decision to keep him around. The veteran running back will now look to stay ready for an opportunity to get called up to the 53-man roster.