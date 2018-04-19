Dwight Freeney: Retiring a Colt
Freeney is officially retiring from the NFL and will do so as a Colt, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Freeney played with the Colts from 2002 to 2012, recording 107.5 sacks in his 11 years with the team. In all, Freeney recorded 332 tackles, including 125.5 sacks in his 16 year NFL career. He spent the last five seasons bouncing between the Chargers, Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks, and finally the Lions.
