Freeney is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeney indicated in the offseason that he was interested in continuing his playing career, but apparently didn't find the right fit. The 37-year-old will undergo a physical in Seattle on Tuesday, and best case would likely serve as a edge rusher in passing situations.

