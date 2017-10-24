Dwight Freeney: Will visit Seattle
Freeney is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeney indicated in the offseason that he was interested in continuing his playing career, but apparently didn't find the right fit. The 37-year-old will undergo a physical in Seattle on Tuesday, and best case would likely serve as a edge rusher in passing situations.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...