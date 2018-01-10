Dylan Bradley: Placed on practice squad/injured
Bradley (undisclosed) was placed on practice squad/injured Tuesday.
The Vikings placed the rookie defensive tackle on IR with an undisclosed injury. The team signed fellow defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons to the practice squad as a replacement.
