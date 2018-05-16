Dylan Bradley: Released by Minnesota
The Vikings released Bradley on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After latching on with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent last spring, Bradley spent the entire campaign on the practice squad. He'll look to crack the 53-man roster for another team in advance of the 2018 season.
