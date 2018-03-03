Dylan Cantrell: Displays strong leaping ability at NFL Combine
Cantrell turned in an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, highlighted by a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 130.0-inch broad jump.
The Texas Tech product did not have much in the way of buzz coming into Indianapolis as a receiver coming from an Air Raid scheme in college that does not produce much in the way of viable NFL contributors. Cantrell is interesting, though, checking in at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds. He demonstrated lower-body strength and explosiveness with his jumps and Cantrell's size is clearly something that can be useful in the NFL. He's been lauded for his blocking ability, and he was no slouch in terms of production with 71 catches on 119 targets for 816 yards and seven scores in his final season at Texas Tech. Cantrell won't be a high pick by any means, but for a receiver who was flying under the radar heading into the weekend, he's done enough to solidify himself as a viable Day 3 target.
