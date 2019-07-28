Cantrell was placed on the waived/injured list by the Chargers on Sunday.

Cantrell had been dealing with an undisclosed injury heading into camp, that was later described as a shoulder injury. Cantrell had high hopes heading into the offseason, as he was believed to be in the running to secure a 53-man roster spot. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll revert back to the Chargers' roster while being placed on injured reserve.