Dylan Cantrell: Waived/injured by Chargers
Cantrell was placed on the waived/injured list by the Chargers on Sunday.
Cantrell had been dealing with an undisclosed injury heading into camp, that was later described as a shoulder injury. Cantrell had high hopes heading into the offseason, as he was believed to be in the running to secure a 53-man roster spot. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll revert back to the Chargers' roster while being placed on injured reserve.
More News
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Takes Saturday off•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Lower on depth chart than projected•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Competing for additional snaps•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Could earn key role•
-
Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Dylan Cantrell: Headed to practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watkins
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, 2019 targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...