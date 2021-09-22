site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dylan-cole-practices-with-philly | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dylan Cole: Practices with Philly
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cole (back) worked out with the Eagles on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Cole played six games last year and recorded six tackles (three solo). He's likely vying for a spot on special teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read