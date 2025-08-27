The Falcons waived Drummond on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Drummond made a strong impression in the Falcons' preseason opener against the Lions, finishing with eight catches on as many targets for 63 yards. He accumulated just six catches (on nine targets) for 33 yards over the final two exhibition contests, and his overall performance in training camp and the preseason wasn't enough for him to crack the Falcons' 53-man roster. Drummond spent most of the 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad, and he could reprise that role for the 2025 campaign if he clears waivers.