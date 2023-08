Drummond was waived by the Lions on Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Drummond was one of the bright spots during Detroit's training camp. However, he came up just short after making an unlikely run at the 53-man roster. The pass catcher started as a tryout player, which meant he faced extraordinarily long odds at making the team, but nearly did just that. He is now a very strong candidate to land on the Lions' practice squad.