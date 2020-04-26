Dylan Stapleton: Keying in on Houston
Stapleton is expected to sign with Houston as an undrafted free agent, WCCS Radio of Pennsylvania reports.
Stapleton joins the Texans after a two-year playing career at James Madison University. In 2019, he logged 35 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown for the Dukes over 26 games. Houston selected three tight ends over the previous two drafts and recently re-signed Darren Fells, meaning Stapleton begins his NFL career as fifth on the Texans' depth chart.
