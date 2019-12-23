Play

Wynn (ankle) worked out for the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wynn was last in the NFL in 2016 when he was released off injured reserve by the Browns due to an ankle issue. He's spent the last three years in the Canadian Football League, including making the All-Star list for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season.

