The Broncos waived/injured Thomas (knee) on Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Thomas suffered a knee injury early in the preseason and was handed a recovery timetable expected to stretch into the first months of the regular season. It's possible that the special teamer could latch on with another team when back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories