Our most recent mock draft at CBS Fantasy was a one-quarterback Dynasty startup, where catches are worth a full point. In this format, quarterbacks are severely discounted compared to Superflex leagues, but it is important not to discount them too much. In standard CBS leagues, quarterbacks are still the top scorers in each league because passing touchdowns are worth six points just like rushing and receiving touchdowns. Also, quarterbacks have longer careers than even elite wide receivers. If you land a young top QB you may have the position solved for the next 15 years.

I had the first pick in this mock and I took the first quarterback, Jayden Daniels, with the first pick in Round 3. I do not currently have a strong opinion on Daniels versus Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. All three have ranked as my number one quarterback in Dynasty at one point this offseason, but Daniels is five years younger and currently projects as my number one QB in 2025, so I chose him. Any concern I had about taking a quarterback too early was quickly resolved by Allen and Jackson going off the board in the next four picks.

While Daniels, Allen, and Jackson went off the board in the first 30 picks, the rookies took a little longer. Cam Ward was the 20th quarterback drafted, in Round 14. Jalen Milroe lasted until Round 16. Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough all went undrafted. This illustrated a truth about this class that needs to be understood: There may not be a future QB1 in the class. That's why I wouldn't take Ward until late Round 2 of a one-QB rookie draft and I wouldn't draft any other rookie QB before Round 4 in that format. I also agree that the second QB should be Milroe in one-QB, because while he isn't as likely to start as Dart or Sanders, he has more upside than anyone if he does get the chance because of his legs. Remember, quarterback floor matters a lot on Superflex leagues, but one-quarterback leagues are all about upside.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Matt Cooper, Couch Scouts FF

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Jeff Blaylock, Footballguys

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Matt Cooper and I broke the draft down live on FFT Dynasty. You can listen to that here:

Here are the full results of the mock: