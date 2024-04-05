For several months on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, one of the first questions I asked my guest was "what is your one non-negotiable rule when joining a new Dynasty league?" For almost all of my guests, the answer was the same: Superflex. It is unquestionably the favorite format for Dynasty analysts and it is growing faster as a format than one-QB leagues. But there are still a lot of one-QB leagues out there including many of mine, so below you will find my one-QB rookie-only rankings. Still, in a nod to the Superflex crowd, you'll also find each QBs Superflex ranking in parentheses.

Keep in mind that these are pre-draft rankings and they will change wildly in the next month. Marvin Harrison Jr. is No. 1 now, but he could lose that spot to Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze depending on how the first 10 picks shake out. After that, it is even more landing spot dependent. That's even true at the quarterback position, at least after you get past Caleb Williams. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy have all been rumored to be the No. 2 pick. My biggest hope is that Daniels gets top-three draft capital, followed closely by none of the top three QBs going to New England.

Of course, no position is more dependent on landing spot than running back, where opportunity is king. Watch the Cowboys and Chargers. If they take backs on Day 2, I would expect those backs will vault to the top of the rookie running back rankings and into the top seven in the rankings below. Just don't take a back that early if your rookie draft is before the NFL Draft. Better yet.,. don't hold your rookie draft before the NFL Draft at all.

On Tuesday, Matt Waldman and Dan Schneier joined me on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk about the 2024 wide receiver class, which may be the best in the last 10 years. We talked generally about the class as a whole and then went in depth on the top six by current rookie ADP. You do not want to miss this:

Here are my top 36 rookies in one-QB Dynasty leagues as of early April: