This was our first Dynasty Superflex startup since the 2021 NFL Draft, and we did it right, going 22 rounds deep. The draft started quarterback-heavy, with eight passers and four running backs selected in Round 1. While that cooled off a bit after Round 1, there were still some insane values to be found at wide receiver.

Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins were all available in Round 3. Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin fell all the way to Round 6. While it's not uncommon for Superflex leagues to skew things, this was also a three-receiver PPR mock, so it's not like elite wide receivers are chopped liver.

One of the drafters who really contributed to the quarterback-heavy start was Scott Fish. He paired Joe Burrow with Justin Jefferson at the first turn then came back and drafted both Trey Lance and Justin Fields in Rounds 3 and 4. That meant he was going to be weak somewhere, and after he drafted T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant at the seven-eight turn, it was clear his weakness would be at running back. At this point he was pot-committed to the approach and didn't draft a running back until Round 11.

So what does this actually look like at the end of a draft? It probably means you're playing for the future. Scott's Week 1 starting running backs are probably Raheem Mostert and Gus Edwards. Maybe J.D. McKissic since it's full PPR. And he has Alexander Mattison should something happen to Dalvin Cook. But he has elite upside at every other position.

One of two things is going to happen with this approach. Either injuries and/or the waiver wire give him a couple of starting running backs in 2021, in which case he could be an instant contender, or running back crushes him and he has a prime draft pick to add a running back and become a long-term contender in 2022 and beyond.

After we discuss the latest on the Bucs backfield, we break down some early average draft position trends that caught our eye on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

It's a unique approach, and I like it. One lesson to remember is that this is a PPR league with two quarterbacks starting most weeks. Those two running backs are only 20% of your starting lineup and it's OK if they're less than 20% of your scoring.

One final possibility is that Scott could trade Fant or Hockenson to a team like mine that missed out on most of my tight end targets. To make up for it, I drafted a bunch of them late in the draft, adding youth in irv Smith and Cole Kmet and 2021 upside in Zach Ertz and Austin Hooper. I'm still not sure I'll have a top-12 tight end anytime soon, but I have a handful of shots at it.

Here are the analysts who participated in this mock:

Matt Okada, BallBlast

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Cal Shoemake, Calvin and Hobby

Dave Richard, CBS Sports

Bobby LeMarco, Razzball

Dan Schneier, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

Major Caldwell, Dynasty Vipers

Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

And here are the results: