2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Superflex Tight End Premium Mock Draft: 12-teamer with round by round recap

We are hoping that by the time the majority of redraft leagues draft their teams we will know all we need to know about the status of Rashee Rice and Josh Jacobs. We hope we'll know the health of Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers and other recovering players. We hope A.J. Brown has been traded and Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a contract. Redraft players can have these hopes. Dynasty managers have no such luxury. It is a 12 month game and we have to be constantly evaluating the value, and our stance, on players with uncertain futures. Hopefully this mock draft helps answer a few of those questions.

As for Rice, he fell to the last pick of Round 5, a good two and a half rounds behind where he would have gone a month ago. Jacobs fell to the middle of Round 8, which is again about a two and a half round penalty. The running backs taken right before him were Derrick Henry, RJ Harvey, and Jadarian Price. Brissett fell all the way to Round 14 as he continues to no show at the Cardinals offseason activities. The strange thing about Dynasty is that we are trying to answer questions that no one has the answer to. This isn't about skill or system evaluation, it is simply about risk tolerance. And no one can make that decision for you.

Dave Richard and Joey Wright joined me live on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to break down this draft live. Check it out:

Here are a few thoughts on the first four rounds of this mock draft.

Round 1

1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

2. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

5. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

6. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

8. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

9. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

10. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

11. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

12. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

The big surprise in Round 1 was that five skill position players went before QB3, Lamar Jackson. I am on board with Gibbs over Jackson, but that's it. Bowers was the first tight end taken and the only tight end taken in Round 1. I think a lot of TEP drafts will see McBride in Round 1 as well. Daniels was my favorite value in Round 1, I still think there is the chance he is the guy who takes the QB1 crown from Allen.

Round 2

1. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

3. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

4. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

5. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

6. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

7. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

8. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

9. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

10. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

11. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

12. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

No one would be surprised to hear that Hurts was my favorite pick in Round 2. I consistently see him outside the top eight QBs in Dynasty, which has me consistently looking to buy him. I do not believe he is on thin ice in Philadelphia and I do not believe he would have a hard time finding a good starting gig if he is. You see here that Mahomes fell to the middle of the second round. I wonder how much of that is concern about his recovery and how much is a reflection of questions around Rice.

Round 3

1. Drake London, WR, Falcons

2. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

4. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

5. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

6. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

7. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

9. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

10. James Cook, RB, Bills

11. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

12. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

As you can see the young QBs that could be QB1s this year ran out in Round 3, right after London, Lamb, and Taylor. That is really an absurd run of value for Round 3 of a startup. I took McCaffrey at the end of Round 3. If you make a similar choice you may want to focus on winning 2026 for the rest of the startup. McCaffrey could be the best player in Fantasy Football this year, and also his value could fall to zero at any time this year.

Round 4

1. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

2. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

3. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

5. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

6. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders

7. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

8. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

10. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

11. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

12. Kenneth Walker, RB, Chiefs

Two more second-year tight ends came off the board in Round 4. For a tight end premium league, I think this is still pretty cheap for both. Like Ben Johnson, I bought stock in Burden over a trio of more accomplished wide receivers still in their prime. if Burden is the WR1 in this offense all year long, I could see him having a better season than Olave, Collins, or Wilson ever has. Notice the tier break at QB. Only two QBs in Round 3, and only one here. Don't go reaching for QB2s.

Here are the full results of the draft.