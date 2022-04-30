There are few things I regret in my past Dynasty history more than dropping Jonathan Taylor behind Clyde-Edwards-Helaire in rookie drafts because the latter was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs. I vowed I wouldn't make the same mistake with Breece Hall in 2022 and I thank the New York Jets for helping me keep that promise. The Jets traded up early in the second round to add Hall to their already impressive draft haul.

The allusion to Taylor is no accident. Hall's testing was nearly as impressive, his size/speed score ranks in the 97th percentile. He comes into the NFL as a highly productive back as well, producing more than 3,400 yards and 46 touchdowns in his last two years in college. In terms of upside coming into the NFL, Hall outclasses anyone in the 2021 Draft class.

For more on Hall, check out Dan Schneier's <em>Breece Hall scouting report </em>complete with advanced stats, strengths, concerns and more.

The fit in New York might seem to be a mixed one. After all, they are the Jets -- and they already have Michael Carter. How excited can we get about a committee back on a bad offense? I'm not sure that's the right question.

First, the Jets could be average or better offensively. The additions of Hall and Garrett Wilson greatly increase the Jets' offensive talent level. And history suggests we should expect at least a modest improvement from Zach Wilson.

As for the committee part, it's a fair criticism in redraft. Early in the year, I would absolutely expect a committee approach with Carter doing more work on passing downs. That could cap Hall's 2022 upside, which is why he only came out as RB19 in my redraft projections. But, like Taylor, he's exactly the type of player you should draft higher than where he's projected because he has league-winning upside down the stretch. I am very comfortable betting on Hall's talent earning as many touches as he needs to be an RB1 as early as the second half of his rookie season.

Speaking of upside, Hall won't even turn 21 years old until the 31st of May. He has a legitimate seven-year window, which is rare for a running back. Combine that with the upside that comes from his athletic profile and college production, and it's easy to see why he came out so high (RB3) in my first run of Dynasty rankings.

In rookie drafts, I'm going to have a pretty big tier from pick two through pick seven, but Hall is the clear 1.01, even in Superflex. In my running back Dynasty rankings he's somewhere between RB2 and RB5 depending on where your roster is. Typically I say that you rebuild with wide receivers first, but Hall's age and upside make him an exception. Even if your roster was bad enough to earn the No. 1 overall pick, you should use that pick on Hall.