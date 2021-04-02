The first update to Dynasty Fantasy Football Central is a big one, which sets the stage for an enormous April. On my end, we added a non-PPR startup mock, with Jonathan Taylor going No. 1 overall, and a mailbag answering your questions about aging wide receivers and Kyle Pitts rookie draft value. Speaking of the incoming rookie class, Dave Richard and Dan Schneier continue to pump our NFL Draft profiles. This week they added Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Ja'Marr Chase, and Nico Collins.

And we're nowhere close to done.

Coming soon we'll have rookie-only rankings, rookie-only mocks, and several more NFL Draft profiles as we ramp up for the NFL Draft at the end of the month. So bookmark this page and check back often. As always, if you have suggestions for Dynasty content you don't see below, feel free to let me know on Twitter and we'll try to get it added.

Dynasty Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (3/23)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (3/23)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (3/24)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (3/24)

Dynasty Trade Chart and Top 150 (3/25)

Dynasty Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (2/10)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (2/10)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (2/11)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (2/11)

Dynasty Mock Drafts

12-Team Non-PPR Startup (4/1)

12-Team Superflex Startup (3/12)

12-Team PPR Startup (2/24)

Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Justin Fields 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

Zach Wilson 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

RB

Najee Harris 2021 Draft Profile (3/15)

Travis Etienne 2021 Draft Profile (3/22)

Javonte Williams 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Michael Carter 2021 Draft Profile (3/31)

WR

Elijah Moore 2021 Draft Profile (3/9)

Terrace Marshall 2021 Draft Profile (3/24)

Nico Collins 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Ja'Marr Chase 2021 Draft Profile (4/1)

TE

Kyle Pitts 2021 Draft Profile (3/11)

Dynasty Mailbags and more

3/31 Dynasty Mailbag

3/19 Dynasty Winners and Losers from Free Agency

3/10 Dynasty Mailbag

2/23 Dynasty Mailbag

2/16 Dynasty Mailbag