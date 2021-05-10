With the NFL Draft completed, it's easy to feel like the NFL landscape has been flipped on its head. But have no fear, we've got the updated content you need. We updated our prospect profiles at the bottom of the page to reflect each player's landing spots and we've updated rankings across the board, including new rankings for your rookie-only drafts and a new top 150 to assist with your startup. Looking to make a trade? The trade chart has been updated as well.

Below you can now see where Ja'Marr Chase, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts, and the rest of the 2021 class ranks at their position, and how much we're willing to give for them in a trade. But we're nowhere close to done.

Coming soon we'll have a post-draft rookie-only mock and a fresh Dynasty startup mock. Then, next week I'll have tiers updated along with a new Dynasty mailbag. So bookmark this page and check back often. As always, if you have suggestions for Dynasty content you don't see below, feel free to let me know on Twitter and we'll try to get it added.

Dynasty Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (5/4)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (5/4)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (5/5)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (5/5)

Dynasty Trade Chart and Top 150 (5/5)

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings (5/3)

Dynasty Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (4/7)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (4/8)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (4/7)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (4/8)

Dynasty Mock Drafts

Superflex Rookie-Only (4/15)

PPR Rookie- Only (4/14)

12-Team Non-PPR Startup (4/1)

12-Team Superflex Startup (3/12)

12-Team PPR Startup (2/24)

Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Justin Fields 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

Zach Wilson 2021 Draft Profile (3/10)

Mac Jones 2021 Draft Profile (4/5)

Trevor Lawrence 2021 Draft Profile (4/6)

Trey Lance 2021 Draft Profile (4/19)

RB

Najee Harris 2021 Draft Profile (3/15)

Travis Etienne 2021 Draft Profile (3/22)

Javonte Williams 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Michael Carter 2021 Draft Profile (3/31)

Khalil Herbert 2021 Draft Profile (4/19)

WR

Elijah Moore 2021 Draft Profile (3/9)

Terrace Marshall 2021 Draft Profile (3/24)

Nico Collins 2021 Draft Profile (3/29)

Ja'Marr Chase 2021 Draft Profile (4/1)

Devonta Smith 2021 Draft Profile (4/4)

Jaylen Waddle 2021 Draft Profile (4/5)

Rashod Bateman 2021 Draft Profile (4/20)

Kadarius Toney 2021 Draft Profile (4/26)

Rondale Moore 2021 Draft Profile (4/19)

TE

Kyle Pitts 2021 Draft Profile (3/11)

Brevin Jordan 2021 Draft Profile (4/6)

Pat Freiermuth 2021 Draft Profile (4/19)

Dynasty Mailbags and more

4/13 Dynasty Mailbag

3/31 Dynasty Mailbag

3/19 Dynasty Winners and Losers from Free Agency

3/10 Dynasty Mailbag

2/23 Dynasty Mailbag

2/16 Dynasty Mailbag

What's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the rankings? And which rookie will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal rankings and picks, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times.