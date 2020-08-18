Watch Now: Buy Or Sell: Brandon Aiyuk This Season ( 1:28 )

There seems to be a consensus building that, for re-draft Fantasy Football at least, this abbreviated 2020 offseason is a very bad thing for the rookie class. They didn't get live rookie camps or OTAs, they won't get preseason games, and most of them are just putting pads on with their teams for the first time this week. It's less than ideal, and it's caused me to lower my 2020 expectations for most of the class. But let's not forget about the other consensus -- this is a remarkably talented class.

It's possible to be wary of this group in 2020 and still very excited about their future. I say that because that's where I am. It's also possible to have some Dynasty risers in an offseason where most of the rookies were re-draft fallers. There's no better evidence of that than Brandon Aiyuk and Antonio Gibson.

Aiyuk was a first round pick by the 49ers who now looks like he may just be their No. 1 wide receiver Week 1 due to Deebo Samuel's foot surgery. The 49ers staff has been raving about him and he's vaulted ahead of all other rookies in my non-PPR re-draft receiver rankings. Aiyuk has the type of after-the-catch ability that made Samuel and Dante Pettis surprise splashes. I still wouldn't want to trust Aiyuk as a starter early in the year, but he's an excellent No. 4 receiver with weekly upside.

Like Aiyuk, Gibson has a more clear path to playing time than he did when he was drafted. This is still a very crowded backfield but now J.D. McKissic is the only one standing in Gibson's way on third down. There's been plenty of buzz about Gibson's skill set resembling Christian McCaffrey, who Ron Rivera and Scott Turner coached last year in Carolina. Before you get too excited about those carries, remember Gibson had just 33 career carries at Memphis. He has a lot to learn and is probably more of a scat back this season.

While Aiyuk and Gibson were risers, Ke'Shawn Vaughn was pretty clearly the biggest faller. Between Bruce Arians calling Ronald Jones the team's lead back and Tampa Bay signing LeSean McCoy, it's fair to wonder if Vaughn should even be drafted in a re-draft league. In Dynasty, he's fallen out of my top-12 rookies, but it may now be to the point where he's a buy if your league members prefer Gibson or a lesser back. There's still a chance he earns reps by midseason and outplays Jones in an explosive offense.

Here are my updated Dynasty rookie rankings with rankings for PPR, non-PPR, Superflex and tight end premium: