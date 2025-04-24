We are so close now. It's just one day away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft and we are still running rookie mocks. This version is a half-PPR Superflex mock. One thing I have enjoyed about this process is the reminder that no two drafts are alike. In this Superflex mock, Cam Ward fell to the fifth pick, the lowest I have seen him go in this format yet.

The initial reaction may be "no way that happens in a real draft". You may be right, but I would say you are missing the point. The point is that your rookie draft is not going to go just like rookie ADP, and you need to be ready to adjust. I selected the fifth spot because after several mocks I was beginning to think that is my favorite place to draft in a Superflex rookie draft. You're guaranteed to get one of Omarion Hampton, Treveyon Henderson, or WR1. I thought that because I couldn't imagine Ward or Ashton Jeanty falling. Be prepared that anything could happen in any individual draft and be ready to trade up or down based on the surprises early in your draft.

One more note before I get to the results. I typed "WR1" above instead of Tetairoa McMillan. That's because we are hearing more and more than Travis Hunter is going to play a lot of wide receiver for the Browns if they take him at No. 2 overall. If that happens and McMillan slides, or lands in a bad spot, I could absolutely see Hunter as WR1 in ADP. The other darkhorse for WR1 is Emeka Egbuka, who steams to be gaining steam as we get closer to Thursday.

Here are the results from my mock with followers on X. I will do at least one more of these on Thursday, so be watching that space around 9 AM ET on Thursday if you want to be involved. I may do multiple mocks tomorrow.

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

5. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

6. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

7. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

9. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

11. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

12. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Ward falling to the fifth pick was the biggest surprise of Round 1, but it wasn't the only surprise. Dart became the third different QB to be selected as QB2 in the last four mocks I have done. There is a great deal of uncertainty with where Dart, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe will be drafted, and how many of them will be drafted in Round 1. I would expect draft capital to sort some of this out, but it will be very interesting if Dart and Sanders are both later Round 1 picks and Milroe goes early in Round 2.

One other takeaway is it seems increasingly likely we'll see both Warren and Loveland drafted in Round 1 or the NFL Draft and rookie drafts. I had Jacob Gibbs on FFT Dynasty on Tuesday and he actually prefers Loveland to Warren, find out why:

Round 2

1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

2. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

3. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

4. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

5. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

6. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

7. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

8. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

9. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

10. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

11.Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

12. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

The trio of running backs selected early in Round 2 of this mock are all hoping to hear their names called on Day 2. You could look at three different expert rankings and find three different orders for Johnson, Skattebo, and Neal, but at this point Johnson does seem the most likely to get Day 2 Draft capital. I had Matt Waldman on FFT Dynasty earlier this month and he talked about how Johnson's draft capital isn't the only thing that matters in his fit, Johnson thrives in a specific system:

Round 3

1. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

2. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

4. Jach Bech, WR, TCU

5. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

6. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

7. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

8. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

9. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

10. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

11. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

12. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

For the second time in a week, I felt like Higgins was one of the best picks in the draft early in Round 3. I strongly suspect he is going to get drafted on Day 2 and be a fixture in Round 2 of rookie drafts regardless of format. Bech, Martinez, and Bond could also be big winners on Friday night.

Best Available

Here are the top players in my Superflex pre-draft top 40 that were not selected in this mock:

24. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

31. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

34. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

35. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida