It has been too long since I did a written Dynasty Fantasy Football mailbag and I have missed it. Going through your questions in this format really allows me to reflect on some situations deeper than I normally would have. It also helps me take your temperature as to what is on the minds of Dynasty managers. If this week's questions are any indication, trades, and rookies are still the dominant topics to consider. We also have questions about Anthony Richardson, We will have plenty of both below.

One reason I haven't had a written mailbag for a while is because of lot of your questions have been answered via my one-man mailbags on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. Here is the most recent mailbag episode on the podcast:

Let's get started with a couple of your emails:

Trading up for Travis Hunter

I listen to every episode of FFT Dynasty and love the work you put into your content! I just had my rookie draft the other day, and I made a move fully based on how much you've been talking about Travis Hunter. I had the 1.09 and my contending window feels like it's closing quick. I traded the 1.09 & Matthew Stafford for the 1.04 to take Travis Hunter. It's a Superflex 1/2 PPR league and I have Allen and Fields as my other QBs, is trading for a piece like this but sacrificing QB depth worth it?

Ty

Thanks for listening, Ty! I have Hunter valued at 24.6 in my Superflex Dynasty Trade Chart and pick 1.09 at 12.0. The difference between the two is more than my value on Stafford, so in terms of value, I definitely like what you did here. There is some risk, if a player like Quinshon Judkins falls to 1.09, this trade actually turns into a loser in my book because I have Judkins a tier higher than 1.09. The only other thing I don't love is trading away a reliable QB3 in a Superflex league when you are contending. You will feel that pain if either of your quarterbacks get injured or if Fields face plants in New York. Still, with the information you had at the time you made the deal, I would give you a B+.

Handcuffing in Dynasty

What is your philosophy on handcuffing in dynasty? My RBs are Kyren, Monty, Pacheco, Warren, and Mason. I'd like to trade Warren for Jarquez Hunter as both Warren and Kyren's contracts are expiring, but I don't really know how to value a player like Hunter, or whether I should be targeting those types of players. I'm in position to win now and for the long-ish term if that makes a difference, and I'm not extremely attached to picks.

Trevor

As a rule, I think I am one of the least concerned with backing up my starting running backs at FFT, and I would generally only use it as a tiebreaker if I loved the backup or was legitimately concerned about the starter. I am also one of the highest in the industry on Williams, which colors this answer. All that being said, I value Warren at RB45 in Dynasty and have Hunter at RB64. The latter is a rookie dart throw I wouldn't spend more than a Round 3 rookie pick on while I would want a second-plus to trade Warren away as I expect him to be a flex with weekly RB2 upside this year. If you could get Hunter and a second for Warren, I would be fine with that, but I think you are hurting your chances of competing in 2025.

Selling RJ Harvey

12-team Superflex TE premium.

Got offered a trade of selling RJ Harvey for Kupp+pacheco/monty. Which RB add is better you think?

Crosby

I expected Harvey questions after the Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins. I didn't move Harvey much after that deal, but I was way lower than consensus on him before the deal, expecting him to be in a committee. Neither of those trades are great on the trade chart, but I do prefer David Montgomery to Isiah Pacheco in Dynasty. I would probably ask for a future Round 2 pick before I would pull the trigger, but it is close. One name I would check in on as a contender looking to move Harvey is D'Andre Swift. He is below Montgomery and Pacheco in many rankings, but I actually prefer Swift to both, and Swift is only two years older than Harvey so you aren't giving up much there. You may also get a better second player than Kupp if the guy who has Swift values him at the consensus ranking.

Here are a few of the questions I received on X this week as well.

Future Draft Classes

Which draft class are you most excited about if trying to acquire future picks (26,27,28)?

Coach K

As a rule, I don't put too much stock into evaluating draft classes in future years because so much changes every single year. And as a rule, I almost always value next year's picks higher than the following year and so on. That is still true right now, but if you are asking what I am excited about, it is definitely 2027. It is still so very early but Jeremiah Smith looks ready for the NFL right now and headlines what could be a much better wide receiver class than we had this year. The 2027 quarterback class looks like it could also be stronger than 2025 or 2026. So, while I do still value 2026 picks more than 2027 picks I am more interested in those 2027 picks than I normally would be, especially if I am entering a rebuild. I have not even begun to think about 2028 and I doubt we have the ability to know very much about that class at all at this point.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Concerns

Harrison Jr. I have him but will cost a lot to keep him. Nervous about QB and coaching there and if I should just move on or buy the hype? Also, what is realistic for Pickens for production?

Dean

I rank Harrison as a low-end WR2 this year and still value him as a top-10 wide receiver in Dynasty. I expect improvement in Year 2 and think maybe the concern about his rookie year has gone a little too far. It was not that long ago that catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns was a pretty good rookie season. I am hopeful Harrison's 13.4 aDOT will come down which should help two of his worst metrics from last year, a 53.4% catch rate and 2.4 yards after catch per reception.

What's Up with the Colts?

Is this the last chance to sell Anthony Richardson for anything of value or did we miss the window?

Tony

What are the Colts players worth in Dynasty?

Equinox

The Colts are a pretty fascinating team right now with a quarterback battle that seems to be tilting Daniel Jones' way after Anthony Richardson had a setback with his shoulder injury and a lot of players who are very polarizing. To answer the first question, I do not think now is the time to sell Richardson. Nothing has changed about the upside that makes him attractive, but sentiment has moved towards Jones starting Week 1 and Richardson's floor looks non-existent. The history of Jones suggests Richardson will start at least one game and I would at least wait until that is announced before I deal him. I wanted to finish a little more in-depth on the Colts as a hole because there is some profit opportunity here, so here are my current rankings of them in Dynasty, as well as recent ADP from Dynasty League Football, and consensus expert ranking on Fantasy Pros: