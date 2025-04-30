The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and depending on your Dynasty Fantasy Football league settings, you may have only a few days -- or hours left to go before your rookie drafts. The players drafted on Day 1 will be on everyone's radar both in redraft and Dynasty leagues, but the draft is always about more than that -- and Day 2 and Day 3 picks ultimately define the winning and losing franchises over time. That is also the case for your Dynasty Football rosters. It's easy to draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round of your rookie-only draft, but when you get to Rounds 3 and 4 is where you have the opportunity to make a difference-making value pick that can shape your Dynasty roster for years to come. That's what this piece today is all about.

I'll dive into players from all four positions you can target later in your rookie-only Dynasty drafts. The rules are pretty simple: I will only feature players who were selected on Day 3 or signed as UDFAs -- that means Rounds 4-7 plus the undrafted free agents. These are ultimately players I feel were drafted at big-time values, and you can do the same to help your Dynasty roster accrue value. The focus will be less on how the team that drafted them impacts their 2024 value -- this isn't a redraft piece.

Without further ado, let's dive into these Dynasty gems from Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) you should target in your rookie-only drafts and also in deeper keeper leagues.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

After watching what he did with rookie Day 3 pick Bucky Irving, you're on the right track if you're excited about what new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen can design for Tuten in Year 1. Tuten ran a 4.32 40-yard dash and unlike other players I've studied on tape who test well in the 40, he is every bit as fast as he was timed. Tuten had elite marks in the two advanced metrics that are most projectable from the college game to the NFL -- forced missed tackle rate and yards after contact per attempt. At just 5-10, 209, Tuten does not look like the biggest runner, but he runs with a low center of gravity which allows him to force missed tackles and create more on his own. The depth chart is muddy in Jacksonville, with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby ahead of him, but that could change fast. Etienne is a free agent after this season and Bigsby has battled injuries and inconsistent play. Tuten is a handpicked big-play threat that Coen can't wait to deploy.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

The only running back other than Ashton Jeanty who forced more than 100 missed tackles during the 2024 season was Skattebo. That snippet gives you an idea of who he is. Viewed as a power back by some, Skattebo really stands out with his patient and efficient feet, jump cuts, low center of gravity running style, and how it all combines together to lead to missed tackles and yards after contact. Skattebo is not your home run hitter (4.65 40-yard dash), but he'll get you the doubles. He had 40 rushing attempts of 10+ yards and 20 of 20+ yards in 2024. He also had three receptions of 15+ yards and ranked second-best in the RB class in yards per route run. Skattebo brings the Giants a complete profile minus the pass protection (that's a major work in progress). If he can improve in pass protection, Skattebo profiles as an every-down back eventually and someone I have ranked higher than Tyrone Tracy Jr. in all Dynasty formats, but specifically in PPR.

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

The Rams were reportedly ecstatic to land Hunter in Round 4 and viewed him as one of the top running backs in the class and it's easy to see why. Hunter has a complete profile. He has the size, speed, track record as a lead back, and the production profile all in one. I joked with Jacob Gibbs on the podcast before the draft that in any other class Hunter would be ranked as a top-five running back but I was mostly serious. He fits the Sean McVay scheme like a glove now that they've leaned into duo and power/gap schemes up front. Hunter is a no-nonsense runner who likes to make sharp cuts and get north-south. Long term, he could be a younger, cheaper, and more explosive replacement for Kyren Williams.

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans

Ayomanor had a bit of an unexpected fall lasting into Day 3 in part due to his inconsistent production profile at Stanford and also due to concerns about a stiffness to his movement skills. From the tape I broke down, Ayomanor is a detailed route runner with size, length, and the ability to stack defensive backs on the vertical plane. That profiles as a potential X boundary receiver at the next level and that's exactly what the Titans need. The 6-2, 206-pound receiver ran a 4.44 40 time and profiles as a big play threat with the contested-catch ability to become Cam Ward's favorite target in the red zone.

Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks

If it weren't for injuries, Horton would've snuck into Day 2 of any draft class on his talent and projection alone. Before I got the chance to watch Horton's tape cut-ups, I was introduced to the draft sleeper from Matt Harmon of Reception Perception. Matt studies and charts every route run and came away with this evaluation of Horton in Reception Perception: "Horton was dominant (vs. press) with a detailed release package and ferocious feet getting off the line of scrimmage." Horton was an elite producer in 2022 and 2023 with 1,000+ yards and next to no dropped passes on his profile before an injury-plagued 2024. At 6-2 and 194 pounds, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash with elite testing in the vertical and broad jumps as well as the 10 and 20-yard splits. That ranked Horton 66th out of 3,815 wide receivers who have attended the Combine since 1987 in Relative Athletic Score. Bet on traits and bet on production with Horton.

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

Blue may no longer be considered much of a late-round Dynasty gem now that his landing spot in Dallas has garnered so much fanfare. Buy the hype with Blue. He is easily the most dynamic running back in the Cowboys' room in space and this thread details some of what he is capable of as a receiving option out of the backfield:

Blue offers more than just a passing downs role at the NFL level. His 4.28 40-yard dash (Pro Day) shows up on tape as he glides through creases, hits that second gear, and is as good as gone in the open field. What might surprise you about Blue's profile is that 73% of his yards in 2024 came after contact. That was best in class. He also led the 2025 RB class in yards per carry when hit at or behind the line of scrimmage. There is Jahmyr Gibbs-esque upside here in Blue.