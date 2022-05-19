jonathan-taylor-colts-getty.jpg

The last time I wrote up one of these mock drafts I was lamenting the fact that my draft went haywire after I selected Derick Henry in Round 5 of a Superflex mock draft. That was not a problem in this one-quarterback draft, as Henry went at the end of the second round.

To be clear, my problem was not with taking Henry where I did. Also, I don't have a problem with him at the two-three turn (I have him 25th overall in this format). My problem before was that I drafted Henry and then took rookies with two of my next three picks. In this draft running backs went so early that I was really left with little choice but to build with wide receivers and youth. 

Four of my first five picks were wide receivers who were drafted in the first round and will be 23 years old or younger at the start of the 2022 season. The other pick in that range was Josh Allen, who may have a longer window than all of them. This team was clearly built for the long haul.

My next two picks were Chiefs who could greatly increase their value this season in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Edwards-Helaire just turned 23 years old and looks primed to be the passing downs back with Ronald Jones joining the team (I drafted him too). Smith-Schuster won't turn 26 until November and may just be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wide receiver.

With five young receivers on the roster, I was essentially looking for two things in my running backs. Youngish guys who could greatly improve their stock this year like Edwards-Helaire and Jones, and rookies. Chase Edmonds doesn't really fit either mold, but he doesn't give me a second starter this year to go along with one of the Chiefs.

Later in the draft, I did draft a couple of veterans in Zach Ertz and Tom Brady, who may seem incongruent with this strategy. But it was the 14th and 15th rounds. There are two possible ways they could pay off big dividends. One, my team could be better than expected in Year 1 and they could help me compete for a title. Two, they could be trade chips to a contender at the deadline. 

And here are the results:

Team by Team
Mike Faiella
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Metcalf WR SEA
3 25 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 48 C. Akers RB LAR
5 49 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 72 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 73 A. St. Brown WR DET
8 96 D. Hopkins WR ARI
9 97 D. Goedert TE PHI
10 120 D. Bell WR CLE
11 121 J. Metchie III WR HOU
12 144 M. Gordon RB DEN
13 145 A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
14 168 Z. Wilson QB NYJ
15 169 K. Shakir WR BUF
16 192 K. Ingram RB ARI
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 D. Henry RB TEN
3 26 D. Cook RB MIN
4 47 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 50 R. Bateman WR BAL
6 71 T. Hockenson TE DET
7 74 S. Moore WR KC
8 95 C. Kirk WR JAC
9 98 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 119 M. Stafford QB LAR
11 122 R. Woods WR TEN
12 143 H. Haskins RB TEN
13 146 P. Strong Jr. RB NE
14 167 J. Palmer WR LAC
15 170 J. Ross WR KC
16 191 J. Ford RB CLE
Jay Felicio
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 T. Hill WR MIA
3 27 D. London WR ATL
4 46 T. Kelce TE KC
5 51 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 70 D. Harris RB NE
7 75 E. Elliott RB DAL
8 94 H. Renfrow WR LV
9 99 C. Ridley WR ATL
10 118 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 123 D. Knox TE BUF
12 142 R. Gage WR TB
13 147 K. Golladay WR NYG
14 166 D. Carr QB LV
15 171 K. Cousins QB MIN
16 190 K. Williams RB LAR
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Taylor RB IND
2 21 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 28 A. Kamara RB NO
4 45 M. Pittman WR IND
5 52 D. Smith WR PHI
6 69 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 76 D. Waller TE LV
8 93 D. Watson QB CLE
9 100 M. Thomas WR NO
10 117 R. Stevenson RB NE
11 124 W. Robinson WR NYG
12 141 Z. White RB LV
13 148 D. Njoku TE CLE
14 165 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
15 172 T. Chandler RB MIN
16 189 T. Badie RB BAL
Marco Enriquez
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 20 D. Adams WR LV
3 29 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 44 A. Gibson RB WAS
5 53 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 68 E. Mitchell RB SF
7 77 A. Robinson WR LAR
8 92 C. Kmet TE CHI
9 101 I. Spiller RB LAC
10 116 A. Thielen WR MIN
11 125 J. Fields QB CHI
12 140 J. Tolbert WR DAL
13 149 K. Gainwell RB PHI
14 164 B. Jordan TE HOU
15 173 J. Crowder WR BUF
16 188 D. Parker WR NE
Donkey Teeth
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Harris RB PIT
2 19 D. Samuel WR SF
3 30 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 43 M. Evans WR TB
5 54 M. Brown WR ARI
6 67 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 78 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 91 C. Claypool WR PIT
9 102 T. Lockett WR SEA
10 115 N. Fant TE SEA
11 126 R. Penny RB SEA
12 139 C. Patterson RB ATL
13 150 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
14 163 A. Rodgers QB GB
15 174 T. Higbee TE LAR
16 187 C. Davis WR NYJ
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 18 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 31 J. Allen QB BUF
4 42 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 55 C. Olave WR NO
6 66 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 79 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
8 90 J. Cook RB BUF
9 103 C. Edmonds RB MIA
10 114 R. White RB TB
11 127 R. Jones RB KC
12 138 I. Smith TE MIN
13 151 A. Mattison RB MIN
14 162 Z. Ertz TE ARI
15 175 T. Brady QB TB
16 186 V. Jones Jr. WR CHI
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 K. Pitts TE ATL
2 17 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 32 C. Godwin WR TB
4 41 A. Jones RB GB
5 56 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 65 J. Jacobs RB LV
7 80 C. Watson WR GB
8 89 R. Wilson QB DEN
9 104 K. Toney WR NYG
10 113 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 128 A. Lazard WR GB
12 137 T. Lawrence QB JAC
13 152 R. Gronkowski TE TB
14 161 J. Jones WR TEN
15 176 R. Doubs WR GB
16 185 G. Edwards RB BAL
Troy King
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 16 L. Fournette RB TB
3 33 J. Conner RB ARI
4 40 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 57 J. Williams WR DET
6 64 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 81 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 88 D. Schultz TE DAL
9 105 T. Boyd WR CIN
10 112 J. Meyers WR NE
11 129 A. Pierce WR IND
12 136 T. McBride TE ARI
13 153 T. Davis-Price RB SF
14 160 J. Landry WR NO
15 177 N. Collins WR HOU
16 184 K. Pickett QB PIT
Alfredo Brown
Rd Pk Player
1 10 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 15 J. Williams RB DEN
3 34 D. Moore WR CAR
4 39 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 58 K. Murray QB ARI
6 63 D. Mooney WR CHI
7 82 J. Dotson WR WAS
8 87 G. Davis WR BUF
9 106 M. Carter RB NYJ
10 111 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 130 K. Herbert RB CHI
12 135 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 154 D. Chark WR DET
14 159 D. Henderson RB LAR
15 178 V. Jefferson WR LAR
16 183 G. Everett TE LAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Swift RB DET
2 14 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 35 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 38 T. Burks WR TEN
5 59 G. Kittle TE SF
6 62 E. Moore WR NYJ
7 83 M. Williams WR LAC
8 86 G. Pickens WR PIT
9 107 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 110 J. Robinson RB JAC
11 131 T. Lance QB SF
12 134 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
13 155 R. Anderson WR CAR
14 158 T. Sermon RB SF
15 179 M. Jones QB NE
16 182 C. Samuel WR WAS
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Brown WR PHI
2 13 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 36 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 37 S. Barkley RB NYG
5 60 K. Allen WR LAC
6 61 A. Dillon RB GB
7 84 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 85 J. Burrow QB CIN
9 108 R. Moore WR ARI
10 109 D. Pierce RB HOU
11 132 T. Patrick WR DEN
12 133 K. Osborn WR MIN
13 156 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
14 157 N. Hines RB IND
15 180 G. Dulcich TE DEN
16 181 J. Ruckert TE NYJ