The last time I wrote up one of these mock drafts I was lamenting the fact that my draft went haywire after I selected Derick Henry in Round 5 of a Superflex mock draft. That was not a problem in this one-quarterback draft, as Henry went at the end of the second round.
To be clear, my problem was not with taking Henry where I did. Also, I don't have a problem with him at the two-three turn (I have him 25th overall in this format). My problem before was that I drafted Henry and then took rookies with two of my next three picks. In this draft running backs went so early that I was really left with little choice but to build with wide receivers and youth.
Four of my first five picks were wide receivers who were drafted in the first round and will be 23 years old or younger at the start of the 2022 season. The other pick in that range was Josh Allen, who may have a longer window than all of them. This team was clearly built for the long haul.
My next two picks were Chiefs who could greatly increase their value this season in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Edwards-Helaire just turned 23 years old and looks primed to be the passing downs back with Ronald Jones joining the team (I drafted him too). Smith-Schuster won't turn 26 until November and may just be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wide receiver.
With five young receivers on the roster, I was essentially looking for two things in my running backs. Youngish guys who could greatly improve their stock this year like Edwards-Helaire and Jones, and rookies. Chase Edmonds doesn't really fit either mold, but he doesn't give me a second starter this year to go along with one of the Chiefs.
Later in the draft, I did draft a couple of veterans in Zach Ertz and Tom Brady, who may seem incongruent with this strategy. But it was the 14th and 15th rounds. There are two possible ways they could pay off big dividends. One, my team could be better than expected in Year 1 and they could help me compete for a title. Two, they could be trade chips to a contender at the deadline.
Here are the analysts who participated in this mock draft:
Mike Faiella, Dynasty League Football
Joel Cox, CBS Sports
Jay Felicio, Front Yard Fantasy
Dan Schneier, CBS Sports
Marco Enriquez, Dynasty Nerds
Donkey Teeth, Razzball
Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
Troy King, Yahoo Sports
Alfredo Brown, Footballguys
Chris Towers, CBS Sports
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
And here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Mike Faiella
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Joel Cox
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Jay Felicio
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Dan Schneier
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|Marco Enriquez
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|Donkey Teeth
|N. Harris RB PIT
|7
|Heath Cummings
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|8
|Adam Aizer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|9
|Troy King
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|Alfredo Brown
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|11
|Chris Towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|14
|Chris Towers
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|15
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Williams RB DEN
|16
|Troy King
|L. Fournette RB TB
|17
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|18
|Heath Cummings
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|19
|Donkey Teeth
|D. Samuel WR SF
|20
|Marco Enriquez
|D. Adams WR LV
|21
|Dan Schneier
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|22
|Jay Felicio
|T. Hill WR MIA
|23
|Joel Cox
|D. Henry RB TEN
|24
|Mike Faiella
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Mike Faiella
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|26
|Joel Cox
|D. Cook RB MIN
|27
|Jay Felicio
|D. London WR ATL
|28
|Dan Schneier
|A. Kamara RB NO
|29
|Marco Enriquez
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|30
|Donkey Teeth
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|31
|Heath Cummings
|J. Allen QB BUF
|32
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|33
|Troy King
|J. Conner RB ARI
|34
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Moore WR CAR
|35
|Chris Towers
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|38
|Chris Towers
|T. Burks WR TEN
|39
|Alfredo Brown
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|40
|Troy King
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|41
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|42
|Heath Cummings
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|43
|Donkey Teeth
|M. Evans WR TB
|44
|Marco Enriquez
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|45
|Dan Schneier
|M. Pittman WR IND
|46
|Jay Felicio
|T. Kelce TE KC
|47
|Joel Cox
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|48
|Mike Faiella
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Mike Faiella
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|50
|Joel Cox
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|51
|Jay Felicio
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|52
|Dan Schneier
|D. Smith WR PHI
|53
|Marco Enriquez
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|54
|Donkey Teeth
|M. Brown WR ARI
|55
|Heath Cummings
|C. Olave WR NO
|56
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|57
|Troy King
|J. Williams WR DET
|58
|Alfredo Brown
|K. Murray QB ARI
|59
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|62
|Chris Towers
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|63
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|64
|Troy King
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|65
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|66
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|67
|Donkey Teeth
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|68
|Marco Enriquez
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|69
|Dan Schneier
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|70
|Jay Felicio
|D. Harris RB NE
|71
|Joel Cox
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|72
|Mike Faiella
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Mike Faiella
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|74
|Joel Cox
|S. Moore WR KC
|75
|Jay Felicio
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|76
|Dan Schneier
|D. Waller TE LV
|77
|Marco Enriquez
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|78
|Donkey Teeth
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|79
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|80
|Adam Aizer
|C. Watson WR GB
|81
|Troy King
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|82
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|83
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|86
|Chris Towers
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|87
|Alfredo Brown
|G. Davis WR BUF
|88
|Troy King
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|89
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|90
|Heath Cummings
|J. Cook RB BUF
|91
|Donkey Teeth
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|92
|Marco Enriquez
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|93
|Dan Schneier
|D. Watson QB CLE
|94
|Jay Felicio
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|95
|Joel Cox
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|96
|Mike Faiella
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Mike Faiella
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|98
|Joel Cox
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|99
|Jay Felicio
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|100
|Dan Schneier
|M. Thomas WR NO
|101
|Marco Enriquez
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|102
|Donkey Teeth
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|103
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|104
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR NYG
|105
|Troy King
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|106
|Alfredo Brown
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|107
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Moore WR ARI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|110
|Chris Towers
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|111
|Alfredo Brown
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|112
|Troy King
|J. Meyers WR NE
|113
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|114
|Heath Cummings
|R. White RB TB
|115
|Donkey Teeth
|N. Fant TE SEA
|116
|Marco Enriquez
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|117
|Dan Schneier
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|118
|Jay Felicio
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|119
|Joel Cox
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|120
|Mike Faiella
|D. Bell WR CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Mike Faiella
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|122
|Joel Cox
|R. Woods WR TEN
|123
|Jay Felicio
|D. Knox TE BUF
|124
|Dan Schneier
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|125
|Marco Enriquez
|J. Fields QB CHI
|126
|Donkey Teeth
|R. Penny RB SEA
|127
|Heath Cummings
|R. Jones RB KC
|128
|Adam Aizer
|A. Lazard WR GB
|129
|Troy King
|A. Pierce WR IND
|130
|Alfredo Brown
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|131
|Chris Towers
|T. Lance QB SF
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|134
|Chris Towers
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|135
|Alfredo Brown
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|136
|Troy King
|T. McBride TE ARI
|137
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|138
|Heath Cummings
|I. Smith TE MIN
|139
|Donkey Teeth
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|140
|Marco Enriquez
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|141
|Dan Schneier
|Z. White RB LV
|142
|Jay Felicio
|R. Gage WR TB
|143
|Joel Cox
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|144
|Mike Faiella
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Mike Faiella
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|146
|Joel Cox
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|147
|Jay Felicio
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|148
|Dan Schneier
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|149
|Marco Enriquez
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|150
|Donkey Teeth
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|151
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|152
|Adam Aizer
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|153
|Troy King
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|154
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Chark WR DET
|155
|Chris Towers
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|158
|Chris Towers
|T. Sermon RB SF
|159
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|160
|Troy King
|J. Landry WR NO
|161
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR TEN
|162
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|163
|Donkey Teeth
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|164
|Marco Enriquez
|B. Jordan TE HOU
|165
|Dan Schneier
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|166
|Jay Felicio
|D. Carr QB LV
|167
|Joel Cox
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|168
|Mike Faiella
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Mike Faiella
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|170
|Joel Cox
|J. Ross WR KC
|171
|Jay Felicio
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|172
|Dan Schneier
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|173
|Marco Enriquez
|J. Crowder WR BUF
|174
|Donkey Teeth
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|175
|Heath Cummings
|T. Brady QB TB
|176
|Adam Aizer
|R. Doubs WR GB
|177
|Troy King
|N. Collins WR HOU
|178
|Alfredo Brown
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|179
|Chris Towers
|M. Jones QB NE
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Ruckert TE NYJ
|182
|Chris Towers
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|183
|Alfredo Brown
|G. Everett TE LAC
|184
|Troy King
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|185
|Adam Aizer
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|186
|Heath Cummings
|V. Jones Jr. WR CHI
|187
|Donkey Teeth
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|188
|Marco Enriquez
|D. Parker WR NE
|189
|Dan Schneier
|T. Badie RB BAL
|190
|Jay Felicio
|K. Williams RB LAR
|191
|Joel Cox
|J. Ford RB CLE
|192
|Mike Faiella
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|Mike Faiella
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|3
|25
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|4
|48
|C. Akers RB LAR
|5
|49
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|72
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|73
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|8
|96
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|9
|97
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|10
|120
|D. Bell WR CLE
|11
|121
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|12
|144
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|13
|145
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|14
|168
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|15
|169
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|16
|192
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|26
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|47
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|50
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|6
|71
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|7
|74
|S. Moore WR KC
|8
|95
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|9
|98
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|119
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|11
|122
|R. Woods WR TEN
|12
|143
|H. Haskins RB TEN
|13
|146
|P. Strong Jr. RB NE
|14
|167
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|15
|170
|J. Ross WR KC
|16
|191
|J. Ford RB CLE
|Jay Felicio
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|27
|D. London WR ATL
|4
|46
|T. Kelce TE KC
|5
|51
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|70
|D. Harris RB NE
|7
|75
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|8
|94
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|9
|99
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|10
|118
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|123
|D. Knox TE BUF
|12
|142
|R. Gage WR TB
|13
|147
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|14
|166
|D. Carr QB LV
|15
|171
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|16
|190
|K. Williams RB LAR
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|21
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|28
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|45
|M. Pittman WR IND
|5
|52
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|69
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|7
|76
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|93
|D. Watson QB CLE
|9
|100
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|117
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|11
|124
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|12
|141
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|148
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|14
|165
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|15
|172
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|16
|189
|T. Badie RB BAL
|Marco Enriquez
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|20
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|29
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|44
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|5
|53
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|68
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|7
|77
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|8
|92
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|9
|101
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|10
|116
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|11
|125
|J. Fields QB CHI
|12
|140
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|13
|149
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|14
|164
|B. Jordan TE HOU
|15
|173
|J. Crowder WR BUF
|16
|188
|D. Parker WR NE
|Donkey Teeth
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|19
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|30
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|43
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|54
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|67
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|78
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|91
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|9
|102
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|10
|115
|N. Fant TE SEA
|11
|126
|R. Penny RB SEA
|12
|139
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|13
|150
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|14
|163
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|15
|174
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|16
|187
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|18
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|31
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|42
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|5
|55
|C. Olave WR NO
|6
|66
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|79
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|8
|90
|J. Cook RB BUF
|9
|103
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|10
|114
|R. White RB TB
|11
|127
|R. Jones RB KC
|12
|138
|I. Smith TE MIN
|13
|151
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|14
|162
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|15
|175
|T. Brady QB TB
|16
|186
|V. Jones Jr. WR CHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|2
|17
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|32
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|41
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|56
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|65
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|7
|80
|C. Watson WR GB
|8
|89
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|9
|104
|K. Toney WR NYG
|10
|113
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|128
|A. Lazard WR GB
|12
|137
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|13
|152
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|14
|161
|J. Jones WR TEN
|15
|176
|R. Doubs WR GB
|16
|185
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|Troy King
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|16
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|33
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|40
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|57
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|64
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|81
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|88
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|9
|105
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|10
|112
|J. Meyers WR NE
|11
|129
|A. Pierce WR IND
|12
|136
|T. McBride TE ARI
|13
|153
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|14
|160
|J. Landry WR NO
|15
|177
|N. Collins WR HOU
|16
|184
|K. Pickett QB PIT
|Alfredo Brown
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|2
|15
|J. Williams RB DEN
|3
|34
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|39
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|58
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|63
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|7
|82
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|8
|87
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|106
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|10
|111
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|130
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|12
|135
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|154
|D. Chark WR DET
|14
|159
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|15
|178
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|16
|183
|G. Everett TE LAC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Swift RB DET
|2
|14
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|3
|35
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|4
|38
|T. Burks WR TEN
|5
|59
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|62
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|7
|83
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|86
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|9
|107
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|110
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|11
|131
|T. Lance QB SF
|12
|134
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|13
|155
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|14
|158
|T. Sermon RB SF
|15
|179
|M. Jones QB NE
|16
|182
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|13
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|36
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|37
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|60
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|61
|A. Dillon RB GB
|7
|84
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|8
|85
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|9
|108
|R. Moore WR ARI
|10
|109
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|11
|132
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|12
|133
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|13
|156
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|14
|157
|N. Hines RB IND
|15
|180
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|16
|181
|J. Ruckert TE NYJ