As we continue to expand our Dynasty content the one thing I would really like to do is to expand the variety of our mock drafts. Last week we did a 12-team Superflex Tight-End Premium mock which is one of the fastest growing league formats. But there are still a lot of 10-team leagues out there, and there are a lot of one-QB leagues that don't reward any bonus for tight ends. Those were the parameters for the mock below.

One thing I would have said about a 10-team league before this mock is that I am constantly searching for elite upside in 10-team leagues. You want that in all leagues, but you must have it even more the fewer teams you play with. For that reason, I am willing to take an elite quarterback like Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson earlier than I normally would. What I realized during the draft is that I am also more willing to take elite vets like Derrick Henry earlier in a 10-team league. That's partially because of their elite nature, but also because it is easier to replace aging vets when there are only 10 teams. The waiver wire will be better and your rookie draft picks will be better. Swing for the moon if you are playing in a smaller league.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Aaron St. Denis, Player Profiler

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

We also had four drafters from X who did a fantastic job. Keep an eye out for more future opportunities to participate in our mocks moving forward.

I also had Jamey on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to analyze the draft live. You can check that out here:

For the full results of the draft you can click this link, here is how the first four rounds went:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4