Dynasty Fantasy Football Offseason Guide: Post-draft Rankings, Trade Chart, Rookie-only mocks and more

Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding prospect profiles for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is over and the Dynasty updates are coming fast and furious. In the first two weeks after the draft we've updated all of our position rankings and our top 150 trade chart, along with our positional tiers for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. We've also completed a four-round rookie-only draft and released our initial top 40 Dynasty rookies. 

Yep, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor are at the top, but in Superflex leagues Joe Burrow is right up there too. Yes, we have rookie rankings for Superflex leagues now. Tight-end premium as well. 

The best part? There's so much more coming, including our first post-draft Dynasty startup mock draft. 

Whatever you need for your Dynasty league, this will continue to be the place to find it. If it's not, let us know and we'll try to get it added.

Dynasty Rankings

Updated rankings for each position as well as a Dynasty Top 150 that includes 2020 rookie draft picks. 

Dynasty Rookie Rankings (4/27)

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (4/29)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (4/29)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (4/29)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (4/29)

Dynasty Top 150 Trade Chart (4/30)

Dynasty Tiers

Each position tiered by Dynasty value. 

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (5/5)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (5/5)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (5/5)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (5/5)

Dynasty Mock Drafts 

In 2020 we'll have start-up mocks and rookie-only mocks for both one-quarterback and superflex leagues.

18-round Dynasty Startup (3/3)
Rookie-only Mock Draft (4/3)
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock Draft (4/6)
Superflex Startup Mock Draft (4/16)
Post-draft Rookie-only Mock Draft (4/28)

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

These Fantasy profiles feature the numbers that matter, our scout's takes and a Fantasy fit.

2020 NFL Draft Reaction (4/25)

QB

Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile

RB

Jonathan Taylor Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
J.K. Dobbins Prospect Profile
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
Zack Moss Prospect Profile 
A.J. Dillon Prospect Profile 

WR

CeeDee Lamb Prospect Profile
Jerry Jeudy Prospect Profile
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Justin Jefferson Prospect Profile  
Brandon Aiyuk Prospect Profile
Tee Higgins Prospect Profile
Laviska Shenault Prospect Profile  
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile  
Jalen Reagor Prospect Profile  
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile  
Bryan Edwards Prospect Profile

TE

Cole Kmet Prospect Profile
Hunter Bryant Prospect Profile
Albert Okwuegbunam Prospect Profile

Other Dynasty Content

Dynasty Mailbag (2/18) 
Rookie Survey (4/27)

