Dynasty Fantasy Football Offseason Guide: Post-draft Rankings, Trade Chart, Tiers, Mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world including mocks for both startups and rookie-only drafts.
When we started this page earlier this year even I didn't dream it would be this robust by May. Below you'll find rankings for every position and a top-150 that doubles as a trade chart. You'll find where we rank Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jonathan Taylor and the top-40 rookies for four different league types. You'll find tiers, mock drafts, and more. The best part is, we're going to keep adding to it so if you keep coming back you'll keep finding more. Most recently we've updated tiers for all four positions and completed a 20-round startup mock draft.
Whatever you need for your Dynasty league, this will continue to be the place to find it. If it's not, let us know and we'll try to get it added.
Dynasty Rankings
Updated rankings for each position as well as a Dynasty Top 150 that includes 2020 rookie draft picks.
Dynasty Rookie Rankings (4/27)
Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (4/29)
Dynasty Running Back Rankings (4/29)
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (4/29)
Dynasty Tight End Rankings (4/29)
Dynasty Top 150 Trade Chart (4/30)
Dynasty Tiers
Each position tiered by Dynasty value.
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (5/5)
Dynasty Running Back Tiers (5/5)
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (5/5)
Dynasty Tight End Tiers (5/5)
Dynasty Mock Drafts
In 2020 we'll have start-up mocks and rookie-only mocks for both one-quarterback and superflex leagues.
18-round Dynasty Startup (3/3)
Rookie-only Mock Draft (4/3)
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock Draft (4/6)
Superflex Startup Mock Draft (4/16)
Post-draft Rookie-only Mock Draft (4/28)
Post-draft 20-round Dynasty startup (5/6)
2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles
These Fantasy profiles feature the numbers that matter, our scout's takes and a Fantasy fit.
2020 NFL Draft Reaction (4/25)
QB
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
RB
Jonathan Taylor Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
J.K. Dobbins Prospect Profile
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
A.J. Dillon Prospect Profile
WR
CeeDee Lamb Prospect Profile
Jerry Jeudy Prospect Profile
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Justin Jefferson Prospect Profile
Brandon Aiyuk Prospect Profile
Tee Higgins Prospect Profile
Laviska Shenault Prospect Profile
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Jalen Reagor Prospect Profile
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
Bryan Edwards Prospect Profile
TE
Cole Kmet Prospect Profile
Hunter Bryant Prospect Profile
Albert Okwuegbunam Prospect Profile
Other Dynasty Content
Dynasty Mailbag (2/18)
Rookie Survey (4/27)
