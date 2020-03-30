Play

Dynasty Fantasy Football offseason guide: Rankings, 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles, Trade Chart and more

Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-free agency world and we're still adding prospect profiles for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The NFL world changed a lot over the past month with wide receiver trades and Hall of Fame quarterbacks changing teams. The running back position became even more muddled, while the tight end position got seemingly deeper. That's all reflected in our updated Dynasty rankings and trade chart below. 

And if you think things changed a lot in the past month, wait until you see what the NFL Draft does. We're already anticipating that with more than 20 prospect profiles already completed (and linked below). Whatever you need for your Dynasty league, it's likely on this page. If it's not, let us know and we'll try to get it added.

Dynasty Rankings

Updated rankings for each position as well as a Dynasty Top 150 that includes 2020 rookie draft picks. 

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings (3/27)

Dynasty Running Back Rankings (3/26)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (3/27)

Dynasty Tight End Rankings (3/27)

Dynasty Top 150 Trade Chart (3/30)

Dynasty Tiers

Each position tiered by Dynasty value. 

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers (2/5)

Dynasty Running Back Tiers (2/10)

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers (2/10)

Dynasty Tight End Tiers (2/5)

Dynasty Mock Drafts 

In 2020 we'll have start-up mocks and rookie-only mocks for both one-quarterback and superflex leagues.

18-round Dynasty Startup (3/3)

2020 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

These Fantasy profiles feature the numbers that matter, our scout's takes and a Fantasy fit.

QB

Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile

RB

Jonathan Taylor Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
J.K. Dobbins Prospect Profile
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile

WR

CeeDee Lamb Prospect Profile
Jerry Jeudy Prospect Profile
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Tee Higgins Prospect Profile
Jalen Reagor Prospect Profile
Laviska Shenault Prospect Profile
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile

Other Dynasty Content

Dynasty Mailbag (2/18) 

