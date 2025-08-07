It has been a while since we did a one-QB rookie mock, so I had my friend Matt Cooper of Couch Scouts on the most recent episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to right that wrong. I had another motivation as well, to talk about rookie risers and fallers since the start of training camp. At the beginning of camp, Matt gave me his biggest riser and faller since the start of camp, naming a tight end whose opportunity has skyrocketed and a wide receiver who has had a hard time staying on the field. Here's another hint: They were both drafted in Round 2 of the rookie mock below.

This draft was a full PPR, one-QB draft. Matt took the odd picks, I took the even picks.

Here are the full results of the draft:

Round 1

1.01 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

1.02 Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

1.03 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

1.04 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

1.05 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

1.06 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

1.07 Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

1.08 Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

1.09 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

1.10 Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

1.11 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

1.12 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

The biggest rookie riser based on this first round is either Egbuka, who was my pick, or Warren, who was Matt's. Both have received a steady drumbeat of positive reports all the way back to OTAs. While they were both Round 1 picks and both are supremely talented players, I am much more confident in the offensive environment Egbuka landed in than Warren.

The biggest faller was Judkins, and I wouldn't even be able to take him in Round 1 right now. That is saying something, because Judkins was my RB4 in this class before he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. There is just too much uncertainty for me until the Browns actually sign him and we find out whether the NFL intends to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt list.

Round 2

2.01 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

2.02 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

2.03 Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

2.04 Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

2.05 Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

2.06 Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

2.07 Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

2.08 Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

2.09 Cameron Ward, QB, Titans

2.10 Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

2.11 Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

2.12 Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

Industry-wide, Sampson has to be one of the biggest rookie risers of all. With Judkins unsigned, Sampson and Jerome Ford are sharing lead running back duties. I expect the veteran to start Week 1 if he is healthy, but Sampson is a much better rusher with far more upside. His landing spot looked really unpleasant when the Browns drafted Judkins and then him, but the path to playing time could be clearing up. The talent is not in doubt.