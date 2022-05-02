With thr 2022 NFL Draft now in the books, some of our priors have been confirmed, while others have been challenged. How we react to this information may well determine how well we fair in 2022 rookie drafts. Let's start with the easy stuff:

Breece Hall is the 1.01

The Jets made things easy on us by making Hall the first running back selected by trading up to pick 36. I've seen some consternation about the landing spot, but I'm not having it. Michael Carter was a Round 4 pick last year. With that found gold on their roster, the Jets still traded up to acquire Hall, who is significantly better in just about everyone's eyes. I more wrote about this on Friday night, but Hall enters the league as a top-five Dynasty back. The fully updated Dynasty running back rankings will be out later this week.

Whether you need him or not, Hall is the clear first pick in rookie drafts and a first-round pick in start-ups.

There are (at least) seven great prospects in this class

Hall, Kenneth Walker, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, and Jameson Williams should be in everyone's first round. I fully expect there will be people who insert James Cook, Christian Watson, and Skyy Moore into that tier as well. Jahan Dotson has a fair argument himself based on drafty capital.

The bottom line is that I feel pretty good trading back from two to seven or eight if I'm a rebuilding pick, aiming for a 2023 first-round pick as well.

There's not a QB worth a pick in the first two rounds of a one-QB draft

Malik Willis was really our only hope. And he really needed that first-round draft capital. Now that kenny Pickett is the only quarterback to earn that capital I feel confident saying I won't draft a rookie in the first two rounds of any rookie drafts that don't require me to start two quarterbacks.

As for those things that did change? Here are my biggest risers and fallers from the pre-draft rankings:

And here is my updated Dynasty top 50. From left to right are rankings for: pre-draft, post-draft PPR (ordered by this), non-PPR, Superflex, tight end premium: