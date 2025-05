In the first rookie mock after the 2025 NFL Draft, I imagine everyone has the same question: Where did the rookies go? So while I will tell you that this was a full PPR Superflex mock with two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two traditional flexes, I won't waste too many other words. Instead, let's highlight where the rookies went in our first post-draft start-up mock:

13. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

27. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

37. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

46. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

49. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

51. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

60. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

61. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

66. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

70. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

75. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

80. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

89. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

94. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

96. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

97. Luther Burden, WR, Bears

98. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

99. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

103. Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

118. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

123. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

133. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

139. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

140. Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

146. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

150. Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

That makes 26 rookies in the top 150 picks of this draft. We went 18 rounds, so there are even more names below. One interesting note, Jacob Gibbs drafted running backs with nine of his first 11 picks while Adam Aizer took rookies with four of his first six picks. I think this makes sense if you believe that your start-up draft should have a clear direction when it's over. On the flip side, if you draft a few older players early then it's probably best to take a win-now approach and save your rookie picks for sleepers in the double-digit rounds.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Jacob Gibbs, CBS Fantasy

Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

Matthew Rupert, Couch Scouts

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Aaron St. Denis, Fantasy Pros

R.J, White, CBS Fantasy

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

We also added one person from social media, which I will try to do more often with mocks moving forward, so keep an eye out. Thanks Mike!

Here are the results from this draft: