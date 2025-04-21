Superflex leagues have become the most popular way to play Dynasty Fantasy Football, at least for new leagues. But there are still a lot of one-quarterback leagues out there, maybe even more of those than Superflex. While I agree with the reasons the industry is moving towards Superflex, particularly the depth of the quarterback position, I do still have a soft spot for one-QB leagues, and I still manage several teams in the format. If anything, one-QB mocks may be underrepresented based on how many leagues there are. Hopefully this mock helps with that.

I drafted from the sixth pick in this mock, which I filled with people on X, including Kevin from @TheDevyRoyale (Pick 1) and @jbchoknows (Pick 2). Here are the results with my thoughts on each round:

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

3. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

5.TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

6. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

7. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

9. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

10. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

12. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Tyler Warren at three is something you are more likely to see in tight end premium drafts, but the fact remains that he could be the third Fantasy-relevant player selected in the NFL Draft, behind Ward and Hunter. Warren is expected to be drafted in the first half of Round 1 on Thursday night after catching 102 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Penn State. Personally, if I have to choose between Warren in early Round 1 or Fannin a round later, I will take a running back in Round 1 and Fannin in Round 2. But Warren's profile does seem considerably safer than Fannin's based on expected draft capital.

I took Hunter at six, and at this point selecting him is all about your risk tolerance. There is still some chance his defensive prowess harms his Fantasy impact, but I am getting more hopeful that Browns are going to draft him and let him be a full-time wide receiver. If that happens, he's a steal at six.

Round 2

1. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

2. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

3. Cam Skatebo, RB, Iowa State

4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

5. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

6. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

7. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

8. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahome State

9. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

10. Jaylen Noel, WR, Iowa State

11. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

12. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

This was the second draft in a row that only four wide receivers went in Round 1, and Golden fell to Round 2. I still think if we hear his name called on Thursday night, as most expect, he'll have a Round 1 ADP in rookie drafts next month. Still, the profile does have holes. He never produced a 1,000-yard season in college and functioned as the clear WR2 behind Isaiah Bond when Bond was healthy early in the year last year. If he's a first round pick in the NFL Draft then drafted with a pick at the end of Round 1 are going to have a difficult decision to make.

Round 3

1. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

2. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

3. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

5. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

6. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

7. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

8. Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

9. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

10. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida

11. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

12. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

I took Martinez at pick 30, and honestly I pretty much decided I was going running back in Round 3 as soon as I took Harold Fannin in Round 2. This running back class is simply too good to leave your rookie draft without taking a shot on at least one of them. @jbchoknows took three running backs in three rounds (Hampton, Neal, Tuten) and I absolutely love that approach. If your Dynasty team needs a refresh at the running back position, this is the year to get it.

Best available from my pre-draft top-40 rookies:

20. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

31. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

34. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU