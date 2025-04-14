We are now less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft which means it is time for my pre-draft top 40. Yes, landing spot and draft capital will shuffle these rankings in the next 10 days, but that doesn't mean we know nothing. We've been through the film and the analytics, we've seen the combine and Pro Days. We're getting a picture of these prospects and soon we'll find out what NFL teams make of that picture.
If you're looking for a more in-depth picture of these prospects, we have already broken down the quarterback class and running back class over at FFT Dynasty. Most recently, Jacob Gibbs joined me for Part 2 of the running back preview, to discuss RB7-12 in consensus rankings and some of his favorite sleepers in the class. This is widely regarded as the deepest position in the 2025 Draft class, and Gibbs is a huge proponent of that belief. Check out his thoughts here:
Below, I've broken my top 40 into the first three rounds of a Superflex rookie-only draft. Later this week we'll have a Superflex rookie-only mock to see how others view the rankings. I'll give a few thoughts on each round.
Round 1
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
3. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
4. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
6. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
7. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
9. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado
11. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
12. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Jeanty and Ward are the two players in this group that won't likely move in the post-draft rankings. As I have talked about a lot this year, Hunter is the one who will likely move the most. If he's a full-time wide receiver he'll probably be No. 3 after the draft. If he's a full-time corner he'll fall to Round 3 as a lottery ticket. The second-most likely to move? Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders. If Sanders is a top-three pick, he's a top-six pick in rookie drafts. If he falls out of the top 15 he could fall out of the first round of Superflex drafts, particularly if it looks like he'll sit in 2025.
Round 2
13. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
14. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
15. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
16. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
17. Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss
18. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
19. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
20. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
21. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
22. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
23. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
24. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
Don't let the round break between Warren and Loveland fool you, I don't see a big gap between the two. But projected draft capital is strongly in Warren's favor, so that is why he is ahead of Loveland, for now. I am also a big fan of Fannin's. Tight end is the second strongest position in this rookie class and any of my top three tight ends could be top five Dynasty tight ends by the end of this year. If Dart, Milroe, or Shough sneak into Round 1 they will move up in these rankings as well. For now, I am expecting all three to be Day 2 picks.
Round 3
25. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
26. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
27. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
28. Jack Bech, WR, TCU
29. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
30. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
31. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
32. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
33. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
34. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
35. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida
36. Savion Williams, RB/WR, TCU
Bond was a borderline Round 1 pick before his recent legal troubles. I don't want to speculate on his innocence or guilt, just know that until we see how NFL teams react to the news during the draft there is a major risk surrounding Bond. There's probably at least one other name on this list that you think should be ranked in Round 2. You're probably right, but good luck guessing which name it is.
Final 4
37. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
38. Bhashul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
39. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State
40. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
Any of the three running backs could make a leap up the rankings with good draft capital and landing spot. Tuten, in particular with his 4.3 speed, could be a big Draft Day riser if he lands in a system that fits his running style.