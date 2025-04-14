We are now less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft which means it is time for my pre-draft top 40. Yes, landing spot and draft capital will shuffle these rankings in the next 10 days, but that doesn't mean we know nothing. We've been through the film and the analytics, we've seen the combine and Pro Days. We're getting a picture of these prospects and soon we'll find out what NFL teams make of that picture.

If you're looking for a more in-depth picture of these prospects, we have already broken down the quarterback class and running back class over at FFT Dynasty. Most recently, Jacob Gibbs joined me for Part 2 of the running back preview, to discuss RB7-12 in consensus rankings and some of his favorite sleepers in the class. This is widely regarded as the deepest position in the 2025 Draft class, and Gibbs is a huge proponent of that belief. Check out his thoughts here:

Below, I've broken my top 40 into the first three rounds of a Superflex rookie-only draft. Later this week we'll have a Superflex rookie-only mock to see how others view the rankings. I'll give a few thoughts on each round.

Round 1

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

3. Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

4. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

6. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

7. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

8. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

9. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

11. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

12. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Jeanty and Ward are the two players in this group that won't likely move in the post-draft rankings. As I have talked about a lot this year, Hunter is the one who will likely move the most. If he's a full-time wide receiver he'll probably be No. 3 after the draft. If he's a full-time corner he'll fall to Round 3 as a lottery ticket. The second-most likely to move? Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders. If Sanders is a top-three pick, he's a top-six pick in rookie drafts. If he falls out of the top 15 he could fall out of the first round of Superflex drafts, particularly if it looks like he'll sit in 2025.

Round 2

13. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

14. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

15. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

16. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

17. Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss

18. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

19. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

20. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

21. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

22. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

23. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

24. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Don't let the round break between Warren and Loveland fool you, I don't see a big gap between the two. But projected draft capital is strongly in Warren's favor, so that is why he is ahead of Loveland, for now. I am also a big fan of Fannin's. Tight end is the second strongest position in this rookie class and any of my top three tight ends could be top five Dynasty tight ends by the end of this year. If Dart, Milroe, or Shough sneak into Round 1 they will move up in these rankings as well. For now, I am expecting all three to be Day 2 picks.

Round 3

25. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

26. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

27. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

28. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

29. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

30. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

31. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

32. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

33. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

34. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

35. Trevor Etienne, RB, Florida

36. Savion Williams, RB/WR, TCU

Bond was a borderline Round 1 pick before his recent legal troubles. I don't want to speculate on his innocence or guilt, just know that until we see how NFL teams react to the news during the draft there is a major risk surrounding Bond. There's probably at least one other name on this list that you think should be ranked in Round 2. You're probably right, but good luck guessing which name it is.

Final 4

37. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

38. Bhashul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

39. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

40. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

Any of the three running backs could make a leap up the rankings with good draft capital and landing spot. Tuten, in particular with his 4.3 speed, could be a big Draft Day riser if he lands in a system that fits his running style.