There have been years in the past where I don't update these rankings in either late June or early July because not much has changed since the last update. That wouldn't exactly work this year, because Aaron Rodgers signed his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was assumed by some people, but I never feel 100% confident about anything Rodgers may or may not do. So he is the second-biggest riser in the rankings below, moving from QB44 to QB39. If QB39 feels too low, I would suggest you look at Rodgers' date of birth and the last three years of his career. He has scored 16 FPPG since the start of the 2022 season, and he is 41 years old. He hasn't averaged better than 6.8 yards per pass attempt since 2021. That may go up because Arthur Smith has generated better efficiency in the past, but Smith's presence also means Rodgers may not throw 500 passes this year. I am only rostering Rodgers in leagues where you can start two quarterbacks, and I am not sure he will often be a starter in that format.

You may notice that I snuck in that Rodgers was the second-biggest riser of the last month. The biggest was Daniel Jones, who rose from QB37 to QB30. Anyone who has watched football even a little in the last few years may recoil at the idea of ranking Jones ahead of Rodgers. Jones has been a below-average NFL QB for most of his career, and Rodgers is a surefire Hall of Famer. But Jones is 28 years old, still in the prime of his career. After what we have seen over the last five years from Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold, it feels like we have to be a little more open to the possibility that a change of scenery can result in a rebound from a former first-round QB. Also, the trio of Josh Downs, Michael Pittman, and Tyler Warren could be a legitimately above-average cast of pass catchers, something Jones rarely had in New York.

Of course, none of that matters if Jones doesn't win the starting job. Speculation in Indianapolis appears to be leaning towards Jones starting Week 1, particularly after Shane Steichen said he was looking for the most consistent performer this summer, and Anthony Richardson suffered another shoulder injury. Richardson could be fully cleared by training camp, but I lean slightly towards Jones, even if he does, and that is why Richardson was my biggest faller the past month. None of Richardson, Jones, or Rodgers should be counted on as a trustworthy starter in any format, but in terms of upside, it's Richardson, Jones, then Rodgers, and that is probably what you should be prioritizing for your bench QB.

One final note, while Richardson was a big faller, I am certainly not selling him right now. I have him ranked close to consensus, and he has the lowest trade value of his career. The most likely outcome is that both Jones and Richardson start games this year. So if you are wanting to sell either, the best time to sell is when they are named a starter for even one game. If you want to roll the dice on Richardson having one big game, and he has had more than a few, his value could spike again.

I know that is a lot of words for three QBs that all rank outside of my top 24 in Dynasty. That's because, as you will see below, the top 10 is unchanged from last month, and there is very little movement other than Richardson in the top 24. The places to watch as we enter training camp next month are Indianapolis, Cleveland, and New Orleans. We have legitimately no idea who will start Week 1 for any of these teams. Right now, I am leaning ever so slightly to Jones, Joe Flacco, and Tyler Shough, respectively.

I recently had Kevin Coleman from Devy Royale on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk about players I am lower on than the consensus. C.J. Stroud, Justin Herbert, and Baker Mayfield were all on the list. Check it out to hear why:

