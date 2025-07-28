As we approach the month of August, the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints are still undecided on who will be starting for them Week 1. That is less than ideal for an NFL team, but could be a huge opportunity for Dynasty Fantasy Football managers, particularly in Superflex leagues. There are no fewer than nine different quarterbacks who could be starting for these three teams in Week 1. In Superflex leagues, that means all of them have to be at least considered for roster spots. In Indianapolis, the stakes are even higher because if Anthony Richardson is a starting quarterback in the NFL, he has the potential to be a must start QB even in one QB leagues.

Richardson is battling Daniel Jones, and as of the first week of camp, it looks like a toss-up. Head Coach Shane Steichen has been open about his desire for consistency from the position. That seems to favor Jones, who owns a career 64% completion percentage and 2.1% interception rate compared to 50.6% and 3.7% for Richardson. The thing is, Jones is a known quantity, while Richardson is still just 23 years old with only 15 games under his belt, and he's only played more than half of the snaps in 12 of those games. In those 12 games, Richardson has outbursts of 30, 30, and 33.6 Fantasy points. That type of upside lands Richardson at QB23 in my Dynasty QB rankings, despite the fact he isn't guaranteed a starting spot. He is less valuable in Superflex leagues, especially if you don't have two solid starters. That being said, it is worth a price check on both Richardson and Jones, as I rank both higher than their consensus Dynasty ranking. If Jones does win the job, he has top 15 upside in Fantasy. Like Richardson, he has been better at winning Fantasy Football games than winning in NFL games.

The Browns QB battle does not feature the same upside, at least not for the passers. Veteran Joe Flacco is battling Kenny Pickett and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland. Early reports had Pickett with potentially a slight edge to open camp, but he injured his hamstring and will miss some time. Anyone rostering any Browns in Dynasty or redraft should hope that opens the door for Flacco to start Week 1. The veteran has been remarkably productive the last two years, averaging 265 passing yards in his six starts last year for the Colts and 323 yards in five starts for Cleveland in 2023. He has also elevated David Njoku, Amari Cooper, and Josh Downs when he's been on the field. Flacco's price is still dirt cheap in Dynasty, and he, like Jones, could be a high end QB2 if he gets a chance. I am more excited about Sanders' upside than Gabriel's, but I wouldn't like any of the other QBs in Cleveland as much as I would like Flacco.

There is a reason I left the Saints for last. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener all have low floors and low ceilings from a Fantasy Football perspective. Shough is my favorite, but even if he wins the job, I expect this to be one of the three or four worst offenses in the NFL. If one of these guys is on your waiver wire in a Superflex league, they are worth an add, but I wouldn't trade a Round 2 pick in 2026 for any of them.

One potential battle you may think I am missing is in New York. The truth is, I don't think there is any competition. As long as Russell Wilson is healthy and the Giants have a reason to think they aren't out of it, I expect Wilson to start. I would not be surprised if Jaxson Dart sits the entire year, and I don't expect great things from him as a rookie. Wilson has some QB2 upside as long as he starts, and Dart is best left in a taxi sqaud spot if you have one.

Here are my updated Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: