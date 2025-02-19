Dynasty rankings are always a snapshot in time, but maybe never more than right now. From the end of the Super Bowl to the start of free agency it feels like a stable time when very little should change. Don't be fooled, this is the calm before the storm. In the next three months, chaos is going to reign in these rankings and others. The best we can do is know where the volatility is going in.

At the quarterback position, it would be hard to find more volatile values than Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields. Both have the potential to produce as top-five quarterbacks in Fantasy Football. Both could be backups by the middle of this season, or sooner.

Fields is the one whose floor feels the riskiest right now because have reason to expect Anthony Richardson will be the Week 1 starter for the Colts. Fields will be a free agent and must find a team to both pay him and agree to start him. The good news is that there are a lot of starting jobs available. The bad news is that there may not be any of them who want Fields as their starter.

Fields went 4-2 as a starter for the Steelers this season after a 10-28 record as a starter in Chicago. While he did complete a career-high 65% of his passes in 2024, his yards per attempt (6.9) and touchdown rate (3.1%) were both at or below his career averages. And those career averages are below average for an NFL starting quarterback.

On the other hand, Fields has rushed for 651 yards and eight touchdowns in his last 13 starts. He's averaged 19.8 Fantasy points per game in that stretch. If someone gives him a chance to start this year there is a very good chance he is going to be a borderline top-12 QB in Fantasy Football.

In the rankings below you will see Anthony Richardson ranked as QB14, with Fields down at 25. That difference is almost entirely because Richardson is likely to be given at least one more chance as a starter and Fields' future is unknown. If you want to make a bet that Fields will get a starting job in free agency, now is the time to make that bet. If it happens he'll jump up to Richardson's range in the rankings in a hurry.

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: