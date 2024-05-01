The 2024 NFL Draft had a major impact on my Dynasty quarterback rankings. Both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels slotted in as instant top-12 options, J.J. McCarthy's perfect landing spot vaulted him up to 16th and a fourth QB, Drake Maye is in the top 20. Even Bo Nix and Michael Penix are ranked higher than I expect them to be, inside the top 30. But the guy I want to talk about, is a guy from last year's draft class, Bryce Young.

Young was the No. 1overall in pick in 2023 and it is fair to say he did not live up to expectations. His team went 2-24, he completed less than 60% of his passes, he only threw 11 touchdown passes, and he averaged just 5.5 yards per pass attempt and 179.8 yards per game. And somehow, I think his Fantasy production was even more disappointing than his real life production. But there is no reason to believe 2024 will look like 2023 for Young.

Go back and look at the rookie passing numbers from Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. It was a disaster for them as well. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Lamar Jackson weren't even full-time starters as rookies. Terrible rookie seasons happen to good quarterbacks all the time. That's not enough reason to drop Young all the way to QB24, where his April Dynasty ADP currently sits.

Maybe more importantly, the situation is entirely different. Dave Canales took over at head coach. Do not overlook what he has done to resurrect the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield the past two seasons. The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and drafted Xavier Legette, Jonathon Brooks, and Ja'Tavion Sanders. It's quite possible that every single skill position around Young is better in 2024 than it was in 2023.

Young will not turn 23 years old until July and he still possesses all the traits that led to him being the No. 1 overall pick just a year ago. He is still the same guy who threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns as a 20-year-old at Alabama. He now has a year of experience under his belt, much better weapons to throw to, and a QB whisperer at his disposal. The expectation should be that he takes a leap, the only question is how big the leap is.

You will find Young at QB18 in my rankings below, two spots behind McCarthy and one spot ahead of Maye. I had Jacob Gibbs on FFT Dynasty to discuss McCarthy vs. Maye, you can check that out here:

Here are my updated Dynasty quarterback rankings: