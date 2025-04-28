We told you for most of the offseason this was a weak quarterback draft class and over the weekend we saw evidence the NFL agrees. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Cam Ward is the only rookie quarterback who ranks inside my top 25 at the position.

Even Ward's ranking feels a little bit low for a No. 1 overall pick, which is a good reminder that he was only taken first overall because of the position he plays. Don't get me wrong, his 8,049 passing yards and 64 pass TDs over the past two seasons is very impressive. He was borderline elite at times last year. But, as his ranking suggests, I view Ward as someone who is probably a QB2 in Fantasy for most of his career. That's why he's a Tier 2 pick in Superflex rookie drafts but he's outside my top 20 in one-QB rookie drafts.

For what it's worth, I had Rich Cooling from Dynasty Sanctuary on FFT Dynasty on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and he was slightly higher on both Ward and Jaxson Dart in Superflex rookie drafts, even if he felt similarly about them in the overall quarterback rankings. The truth is, in a Superflex league QBs, even average QBs, are great bargaining chips and hold their value very well.

Of course, you can hardly talk about rookies and quarterbacks without mentioning Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was ranked by many as a first-round pick and ended up in Cleveland as a Round 5 pick. I still rank him ahead of Dillon Gabriel as my top Browns QB in Dynasty, but I rank Joe Flacco much higher for the 2025 season. Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco, and Deshaun Watson are all ranked inside my top 50 at the position, which is an oddity in itself.

If your league freezes transactions between the end of the season and the NFL Draft then Flacco should be on your radar as soon as those transactions are unfrozen. In his last 17 starts, he has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. If he starts all season long I wouldn't be surprised if he scored more Fantasy points than any rookies. Of course, Sanders and Gabriel are ranked higher than Flacco in the rankings below because of age, but for a true contender, Flacco may be the better addition.

