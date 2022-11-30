Deshaun Watson will return in Week 13 and play his first real football game since the end of the 2020 season. While there may be some reason to be concerned about his Fantasy production in his first game back, we have every reason to believe he'll be a must-start Fantasy quarterback sooner rather than later. It's an easy call to move him back into the top 12, but beyond that it's complicated.

Part of the complication is Watson's upside. The last full season he played he led the NFL in passing yards at 25 years old. He's added four-to-six points per game as a rusher every year as well. Once Watson returns to form, he has as much upside as any quarterback in Fantasy Football.

But the quarterback rankings are pretty stacked with high upside guys, especially after the flashes we've seen from Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields this season. Everyone currently ahead of Watson is his age or younger, and I would expect most of them to be better rest of season.

A strong finish to this year could propel Watson back into the top half of the top 12, if not higher. That would require him regaining form as a passer and Kevin Stefanski calling plays in a way that best utilizes Watson's talents. Stefanski has done a fantastic job with Jacoby Brissett, so that last part should be the expectation. We'll get a better idea of Watson's form in Week 13 against his former team.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings